ECOWAS: Lalu advocates integration of PWDs in Sub- region

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, NCPWD, Mr. James David Lalu has solicited the support of Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, member countries to recognise the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities in their constitution for proper integration.

Lalu made the request considering the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, UNCRPD, Act as expressly stimulated, it is mandatory for all parties and organisations across member States to comply in the protection of the rights and dignity of Persons with Disabilities.

NCPWD boss who met with the representatives of ECOWAS, Headquarters Abuja, said that Nigeria through President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration has demonstrated high commitment to the welfare and dignity of PWDs by establishing the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

He said this has opened multiple platforms to PWDs to gain visibility as well as inclusivity which had been lacking for decades.

In his response, the ECOWAS Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs Dr. Sintiki Tarfa Ugbe reassured the ES of the West African organization’s commitments to protecting the interest of Persons with Disabilities irrespective of their clusters spread across the subregion.

