ECOWAS inaugurates 2nd phase of migration project in W/Africa 

The ECOWAS Commission has inaugurated the second phase of the EU funded project “Support to Free Movement of Persons and Migration in West Africa (FMM II)” to advance economic growth.

By Fortune Abang

The ECOWAS Commission has inaugurated the second phase of the EU funded project “Support to Free Movement of Persons and Migration in West Africa (FMM II)” to advance economic growth.

Mrs Damtien Tchintchibidja, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, disclosed this while inaugurating the FMM II in Abuja on Thursday.

The event was organised by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) and the ECOWAS Commission.

The vice-president explained that the FMM II is designed to promote the free protocol and movement of persons, goods and services, as vision of ECOWAS for regional integration.

According to her, the initiative would demonstrate renewed commitment to ensure migration governance and regional mobility serve as pillars of development within the sub-region.

Tchintchibidja said, “During the first phase of the project, we made significant progress in enhancing migration governance, strengthening boarder management and operational license to drive the free protocols.

“We reinforced migration governance, harmonised policies, and strengthened border management systems, facilitation of labour mobility and supporting member states in aligning national policies with ECOWAS migration instruments.

“These achievements played key roles in enhancing regional security and economic mobility within our region, however, our work is far from over, benefits of migration must be fully harnessed.

“This requires structured, coordinated approach both at national and regional levels; we are optimistic FMM II will serve as vehicle towards addressing new-migration challenges, while capitalising on emerging opportunities.

“The FMM II will enhance mobility across borders in safe and orderly manner, through specific efforts to ascertain migration governance framework, enhance coordination mechanism, data driven policy making and integrated approaches.”

She stressed the need for collaborative efforts to ensure that migration contribute positively to economic growth, stability and social-coercion in the ECOWAS region.

Speaking at the event, Mr Massimo De Luka, Head of Cooperation of the European Union (EU), said the five-year project aims to maximise development potential of free movement of persons and migration in West Africa.

According to him, the project would be achieved through support of the effective implementation of the ECOWAS Free Movement of Persons Protocol and the ECOWAS Common Approach to Migration.

“The basis for cooperation and coordination on improving free movement of persons and migration in West Africa has been established.

“The second phase will deepen the cooperation in enhancing migration governance and at the same time commit to regional integration,” De Luka said.

Meanwhile, Massandjé Toure-Litse, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, commended the milestones achieved during the first phase to be in line with ECOWAS mission.

Toure-Litse was represented by Mr Albert Siaw-Boateng, Director, Free Movement of Persons of ECOWAS Commission/Project Coordinator, and West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion (WURI).

Toure-Litse said, “This milestone reaffirms our collective commitment to regional integration, migration governance and sustainable development, which are core principles that underscores the ECOWAS mission.” (NAN)