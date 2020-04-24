ECOWAS Heads of Govt. pledge 15% of budget to healthcare

Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have agreed to dedicate 15 per cent of their annual budget to developing the health sector in their respective countries.

The Presidents also considered the need to open their borders to allow regional transportation of medical supplies, equipment and personnel to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

These form part of the deliberations of the sub-regional presidents at an extra-ordinary Summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS convened to deliberate on the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a communiqué issued on Friday at the end of the teleconference meeting convened by President of Niger and Chairman of the Authority, Issoufou Mahamadou, the need to develop healthcare in the sub-region had become more important in view of the virus.

It said that the resolution which was reached in November 2014 at an Extraordinary Summit then convened on the Ebola Virus Disease, was revisited and agreed to by the Authority.

“In terms of the fight against COVID-19, the Authority of Heads of State resolved to allocate, at least, 15 per cent of their annual budget to strengthen their health care systems as recommended;

“Encourage Member-States to pool, as far as possible, their purchases of equipment and drugs to combat COVID-19;

“Continue to put in place humanitarian and palliative measures to assist their population, particularly through the distribution of foodstuffs and provision of financial assistance to the poor in strict compliance with the necessary health measures,” it said.

The Authority also enjoined all member-states to make their contribution to the African Union Solidarity Fund and strengthen cooperation between the African CDC and the WAHO in order to make support to the ECOWAS member-states more effective.

According to the communiqué, the authority also agreed on the need to strengthen cooperation between member-states in research, training and experience sharing in health matters in general, and in the fight against COVID-19, in particular.

The need for continuous sensitisation of West African citizens on the dangers of COVID-19 and need for behavioural change, in order to contain the spread of the diseases was also brought to the fore.

The Summit commended member-states for their individual efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic in their countries and the palliative measures introduced to alleviate the negative impact of the pandemic on the people.(NAN)