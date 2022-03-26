ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on Situation in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso :The Communique

EXTRAORDINARY SUMMIT

OF THE ECOWAS AUTHORITY OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT ON THE SITUATION IN MALI, GUINEA AND BURKINA

FASO

Accra, Republic of Ghana

25th March 2022

FINAL COMMUNIQUE

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened an Extraordinary Session in Accra, Republic of Ghana, on 25th March 2022, under the chairmanship of H.E.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority.

The Extraordinary Summit was convened to review the recent political developments in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso since the last Extraordinary Summit held on 3rd February 2022 in Accra.

Present at the Summit were the under-listed ECOWAS Heads of State and Government or their duly mandated representatives:



H.E. Patrice TALON, President of the Republic of Benin; H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa AKUFO-ADDO, President of the Republic of Ghana; H.E. Umaro Sissoco EMBALO, President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau; H.E. Mohamed BAZOUM, President of the Republic of Niger;H.E. Macky SALL, President of the Republic of Senegal;

H.E. Dr Isatou TOURAY, Vice-President of the Republic of The Gambia; H.E. Yemi OSINBAJO, Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Mr. Rui Alberto De Figueiredo SOARES, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Regional Integration of the Republic of Cabo Verde;

Mr. Fidele SARASSORO, Minister Director of Cabinet of the President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, representing the President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire; Mr. Simfeitcheou PRE, Minister and Special Advisor to the President of the Republic of Togo, representing the President of the Republic of Togo; H.E. Al Hassan CONTEH, Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, representing the President of the Republic of Liberia;H.E. Francess Virginia ANDERSON, High Commissioner of the Republic of Sierra Leone to Ghana, representing the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The Summit was also attended by: H.E. Dr Goodluck Ebele JONATHAN, ECOWAS Mediator for Mali, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi BROU, President of the ECOWAS Commission;H.E. Abdoulaye DIOP, President of the UEMOA Commission; Mr El Ghassim WANE, Special Representative of the United Nations;Secretary-General in Mali and Head of MINUSMA; Dr James AJI, UNOWAS Liaison Officer to ECOWAS, representing Mr.Mahamat Saleh ANNADIF, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel.

The Heads of State and Government considered the report presented by H.E. Dr. Goodluck Ebele JONATHAN on the situation in Mali and the reports of the Ministerial Missions to Guinea and Burkina Faso presented by Hon. Shirley

Ayorkor BOTCHWEY, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana and Chair of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers.

They also considered the memoranda on the political and security situations in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali presented by H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi BROU, President of the ECOWAS Commission.

The Authority commends the quality of the reports presented and took

note of the recommendations contained therein.



In light of the foregoing, the Authority urges the Transition Authorities to adhere to the additional period of 12 to 16 months which has been agreed by the joint technical team ECOWAS/AU/UN for the extension of the transition with

effect from 15th March 2022, taking into account the activities required for the

conduct of the presidential elections. The Authority decides to send the Mediator

to Mali to continue and finalise the discussions on the chronogramme with the

Transition Authorities.

Furthermore, the Authority decides to:

a. uphold the sanctions imposed on 9th January 2022;

b. continue the dialogue with a view to reaching an agreement to ensure a

gradual lifting of the sanctions;

c. call on partners to increase their humanitarian support to Mali;

The Authority expresses deep concern about the deteriorating security situation in Mali. The Authority urges the Transition Authorities to step up efforts to enhance security in the country and reiterates its call on Member States and

the Commission to accompany the efforts of the Transition Authorities in this

regard.



On the social and political situation in Guinea

The Authority expresses serious concern over the lack of visibility on the

transition. It notes that the six-month deadline set by ECOWAS for the conduct of



elections has not been respected. Furthermore, the transition timetable is still

not available, priorities have not been set and little progress has been made in

the transition process. Similarly, the socio-political situation is deteriorating due

to insufficient dialogue between the government and political stakeholders and

civil society actors .

Consequently, the Authority:

a. Demands the finalisation of an acceptable transition timetable no later

than 25th April 2022. After this deadline, economic and financial sanctions

will be immediately applied;

b. calls on the government to promote the inclusiveness and dialogue with

the political stakeholders and civil society actors in handling the transition

in order to reduce tension in the country and ensure a peaceful transition;

c. urges the Transition Authorities to comply with the laws and regulations in

the process of recovering the presumed state assets.

In view of the socio-political crisis and the urgent need to facilitate dialogue

between all stakeholders, the Authority reaffirms the decision to appoint a

Facilitator.

On the social and political situation in Burkina Faso

The Authority expresses deep concern at the continued detention of former

President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré since the coup d’Etat, in spite of several



appeals for his unconditional release. The Authority further notes that the

transition authorities are struggling to improve the security situation in the

country and find solutions to the humanitarian situation.Similarly, the Authority remains very concerned about the duration of the

transition period set for thirty-six (36) months by the Transition Charter.

In this regard, and in accordance with the Communiqué issued by the

Extraordinary Summit of 3rd February 2022, the Authority:

a. reiterates its strong condemnation of the coup d’Etat of 24 January 2022;

b. demands the immediate and unconditional release of President Roch Marc

Christian Kaboré;

c. decides to uphold the suspension of Burkina Faso from all ECOWAS

institutions until constitutional order is restored;

d. demands the finalisation of an acceptable transition timetable no later

than 25th April 2022. After this deadline, economic and financial sanctions

will be immediately applied;

e. calls on the International Community to strengthen its humanitarian

support to Burkina Faso.

Furthermore, the Authority decides to appoint a Mediator for Burkina Faso

to facilitate dialogue among all stakeholders and ensure a smooth transition.

The Authority urges the Transition Authorities to step up efforts to enhance

security in the country and calls on Member States and the Commission to

accompany the efforts of the Transition Authorities in this regard.

Finally, the Authority calls on the African Union, the United Nations and all bilateral and multilateral partners to continue to support ECOWAS measures in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, to maintain peace and stability in our Region.

At the end of their deliberations, the Heads of State and Government expressed their deep gratitude to H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,

President of the Republic of Ghana and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads

of State and Government, for his leadership in ensuring the success of the

Summit.

Done in Accra, this 25th day of March 2022

THE AUTHORITY

