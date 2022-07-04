ECOWAS eases economic, financial sanctions on Mali

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Monday promised to ease economic and financial sanctions on Mali.

Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, made the announcement at the closing press conference of the 61st Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in Accra.

According to Brou, Malian authorities have taken steps in passing the electoral accord and in setting up a monitoring mechanism for transition.

He said that the authorities had also taken steps to prepare a new constitution for the country.

He said that Mali’s transition would end in March 2024 in a framework of a 24-month transition period.

Brou said that ECOWAS decided to lift all the economic and financial sanctions imposed on Jan. 9.

“That means, essentially, the closure of the border, the freezing of financial assets.

“Those sanctions are lifted,” he said, adding that ambassadors of ECOWAS member-states to Mali would return to Mali.

“However, as the process needs to be monitored, the heads of state decided to maintain individual sanctions and maintain suspension of Mali from the organs of ECOWAS institutions,” he said. (Xinhua/NAN)

