ECOWAS debunks fake transition proposal in Niger

By Maureen Okon

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Thursday debunked the transitional proposal for the Republic of Niger as fake.

In a communique sent by the ECOWAS Commission headquarters in Abuja to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), it condemned the reports as fake news.

The bloc also condemned the report that was in French language and making rounds on Agence France-Presse (AFP) platforms as fake.

The statement said: “The ECOWAS commission’s attention has been drawn to a report of a so-called ECOWAS proposed transition timeframe for Niger.

“The report, which is in French and supposedly carried by AFP, is false, and should be treated as fake news.

“THE demand of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government is clear: the military authorities in Niger must restore constitutional order immediately by liberating and reinstating President Mohamed Bazoum.” (NAN)

