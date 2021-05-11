The ECOWAS Court of Justice Women Forum on Tuesday donated food items and other materials to some less to indigent citizens and less privileged persons in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The forum led by its Chairperson, Frances Ibanga, donated the food items when the group visited the Human Rights Radio in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking at the station, Ibanga said that the donation was done in the spirit of Eid-el-fitr to assist those who could not afford food items during the festive period.

“We are here in the spirit of Eid-el-fitr to share the little we have with those that are less privileged. This forms part of our project for the year.

“We have series of projects and this is part of it: reaching out to people and helping out in whatever way we can.

“Today we have come to Human Rights Radio with food stuff and other items so that we can share with those that may not be able to afford so that they will be able to put smiles on their faces,” she said.

She used the opportunity to intimate those present on the opportunities they had with the court if they suffered any human right abused caused by the state.

She explained that prior to 2005, the ECOWAS court only heard cases between countries but pointed out that with a reviews treaty in 2005, cases from individuals were now being entertained.

She however clarified that such cases from individuals must be suits against any state that is signatory to the ECOWAS treaty and so long as such cases were not clattered by politics or criminality.

“Once you can establish that your case borders on human right abuse, not human rights clattered in political or criminal matters, the doors of the courts are open.

“All you need do is to approach the court, get our rules, go through them, and know how to file your case.

“With the advent of COVID filing cases has been made easier as you can file your cases electronically.

“Even from the comfort of your office you can send in your document and be assured that the court will listen to you.

“So for indigents and those that feel that their rights ave been trampled upon, the ECOWAS Court of Justice is there to listen to them,” she said.

In his remark, Managing Director of the Human Rights Radio, Ahmad Isah, who spoke through a telephone call, commended the forum for the donation.

Isah directed that the items be shared immediately to those present also urged the court to seek other areas of assistance to indigents Nigerians who are members of the Brekete Family. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

