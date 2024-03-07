ECOWAS Court urges new employees to familiarise selves with processes for effective performance

The ECOWAS Court of Justice has urged its newly employed staff members to familiarise themselves with the structure, processes, and functioning of the court’s various departments to ensure efficiency in the performance of their job schedules.

Dr Yaouza Ouro-Sama, the Chief Registrar of the court, advised the newly employed staffers during their induction on Thursday in Abuja.

He also called on them to quickly take advantage of the induction and use the knowledge gained to discharge their duties and responsibilities effectively.

Dr Ouro-Sama also urged them to respect the organisation’s hierarchy, rules, procedures, and ethics, and uphold integrity, transparency, objectivity, and team spirit across all divisions and departments.

Earlier in his address of welcome, Dr William Towah, Director of Administration and Finance, represented by Mrs Mariame Kone, Human Resource Officer, enjoined the new employees to carry out their obligations diligently and uphold job ethics.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the induction was organised by the court as part of a programme schedule for integrating newly recruited staff into its processes and procedures.

The various presentations by the in-house resource persons bordered on topics, such as the history of the court, its vision, mandate, strategic goals, structure, legal texts, and judicial statistics.

The new employees were sensitised to the functions of the court’s departments and units, such as the Research and Documentation Department, Administration Department, Finance and Protocol Department, ICT, and Communication units.

Apart from Ouro-Sama, others who made presentations included Dr Athanase Atannon, Deputy Chief Registrar, Dr Ousmane Diallo, Director of Research and Documentation, Heads of Divisions and Units, and staff from the Protocol, ICT, and Communication units.

NAN reports that officials of the ECOWAS Pension Office and ECOWAS Staff Mutual Credit Union also took turns to sensitize the new employees about important issues like savings and retirement plans. (NAN)

By Mark Longyen