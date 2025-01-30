ECOWAS Court to implement enhanced electronic case mgt system

The ECOWAS Court of Justice will soon begin the implementation of its Enhanced Electronic Case Management System (ECMS).

By Mark Longyen

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Felicien Hounkanrin, the court’s Acting Head of Public Information and External Relations, on Thursday in Abuja.

The ECMS, which entails the deployment and integration of state-of-the-art technology, aims to streamline the court’s operations and reduce case delays.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the milestone project underscores the court’s commitment to leveraging technology for effective judicial administration and enhancing transparency.

The inauguration of ECMS’ innovative procedures would foster excellence and stakeholder confidence in judicial processes and set a benchmark for digital transformation in regional judicial systems.

The project’s implementation is to begin with a hands-on Quality Assurance Workshop scheduled for February 2–5, 2025, it further said.

According to the statement, participants would include the Management of the Court, IT Team, Super Users, Consultants, External Lawyers, Press, and other stakeholders.

It is expected to bring together key stakeholders, including the Project Team, IT Unit, Super Users, and Management to rigorously validate the ECMS’s functionality and usability.

“Central to this effort are a comprehensive Quality Assurance Workshop and Group Training for Judges and Staff, aimed at ensuring system readiness and user proficiency.

“The workshop will address potential gaps in system design, provide training on advanced features, and establish a framework for ongoing feedback and improvement.

“These activities will culminate in a high-profile Go-Live Ceremony, marking the Court’s transition to a fully digital case management platform,” the statement said.

Hounkanrin explained that this critical phase would significantly enhance the reliability and performance of the ECMS.

He said that it would also facilitate the identification and resolution of any technical or procedural challenges, as well as bolster user confidence through comprehensive testing and validation.

“By ensuring alignment with the Court’s procedural and operational standards, this phase establishes a robust foundation for a smooth transition to the new system,” he said.

The court’s spokesman also said that the training would equip the court’s judges and staff with the skills needed to effectively utilise the ECMS from Feb. 9 to 13.

“This training programme will provide participants with practical knowledge on navigating the system for case filing, tracking, and management.

“The key objectives are to increase proficiency in using the ECMS for judicial and administrative tasks, enhance collaboration and efficiency in case resolution processes,” the statement added. (NAN)