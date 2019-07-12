ECOWAS court records highest number of Judgments, rulings in 2018/2019

#TrackNigeria ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, on Friday, said that the court recorded the highest number of judgments and rulings in 2018/2019 legal year.

The President of the Court, Justice Edward Asante, disclosed this at the end of 12th Administration and Budget Retreat held in Goshen city, Nasarawa state.

He said that since the inception of the court, the court recorded 28 judgments and eight rulings, which were the highest the court had ever recorded.

“Many more people have come to the court, it used to be an inter-state court, so therefore, at that time there were no cases, and just two cases were filed.

“But since they opened the court for individuals to have access to, the court has been flooded with so many cases and we are doing our best.

He said that its budget in the previous years was cut by five per cent, saying that it has increased the 2020 budget by the same five per cent.

According to him, the increase will be used for training staff, especially those in the research section, because there is need for a library to enhance the activities of the court.

Speaking on the implementation of judgment by members state, the Judge said only five members state has appointed execution authorities to enforce implementation.

Asante said that even though Nigeria was among the countries yet to appoint executive authority, they are enforcing some of the judgments and rulings.

According to him, they have gotten reports from the parties that Nigeria is already paying some compensation from some judgments.

Asante said that it had issues with the laid off contract staff and promised to appeal to the Council of Ministers to retain the staff they have on ground so that work can progress.

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice would commence vacation on July 15, to resume on Sept. 15, (NAN)

