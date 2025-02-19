ECOWAS Court Holds Training Workshop On Results-based Management for Staff

The Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS, on 17 February 2025 commenced a training workshop on Results-Based Management (RBM) for its staff at the ECOWAS Training Centre in Asokoro, Abuja. The workshop, designed to enhance efficiency, accountability, and performance, is being held in two batches: the first group from 17 – 19 February 2025, and the second from 24 – 26 February 2025.

The workshop was formally opened by the Chief Registrar of the Court, Dr. Yaouza Ouro-Sama, who delivered a speech on behalf of the President of the Court, Hon. Justice Ricardo Cláudio Monteiro Gonçalves. The opening session also featured remarks by Mr. Michael Saraka, Acting Principal Programme Officer (PPO), Planning at the ECOWAS Commission, and a welcome address by Dr. Olalekan Samuel Afolabi, PPO, Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation at the ECOWAS Court.

In his opening statement, Dr. Ouro-Sama emphasised the critical role of Results-Based Management in enhancing efficiency, accountability, and measurable impact in the Court’s operations. He underscored the importance of transitioning from activity-based approaches to results-oriented strategies that align with the strategic objectives of the Court.

“Our work as the judicial arm of ECOWAS requires precision, accountability, and a clear focus on results. This training will equip staff with the tools to enhance planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation processes, ensuring that our actions contribute meaningfully to the protection of human rights and the advancement of justice in the region,” he stated.

Mr. Saraka highlighted the significance of adopting a results-based approach across ECOWAS institutions, noting that the shift from activity-based programming to results-driven initiatives is crucial for regional integration and development. He stressed the need for rigorous monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure that financial resources allocated to community institutions are effectively utilised and produce tangible benefits for citizens of ECOWAS Member States.

“The current management has institutionalised this approach, by requiring its integration into strategic planning across all ECOWAS institutions. This ensures that every expenditure is justified by measurable results that impact development,” Saraka remarked. He also pointed out the importance of assessing the effectiveness of court decisions and ensuring that the resources allocated to the Court contribute to its mission of delivering justice.

During the workshop, participants will be introduced to key concepts of RBM, including ECOWAS strategic orientation, the logical framework approach to project planning and management, types of evaluation, methodologies for conducting evaluations, and planning and monitoring tools specific to the Court’s operations. The training aims to strengthen the institutional capacity of the Court by promoting a culture of performance and accountability.

This workshop reflects the commitment of the ECOWAS Court of Justice to continuous institutional development and improved service delivery, reinforcing its dedication to the principles of justice, human rights, and the rule of law within the ECOWAS Community.