 ECOWAS Court begins external court sessions in Lagos State 

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice on Thursday commenced a landmark external court session in Lagos State.

By Chinyere Omeire

The court session reinforce its commitment to justice, regional integration, and the protection of human rights across West Africa.

The opening ceremony, which drew dignitaries from across the region, underscored the court’s growing visibility and influence.

In his keynote address, the President of the ECOWAS Court, Justice Ricardo Gonçalves, expressed gratitude to the government and people of Lagos State for their warm hospitality and unwavering support.

”This external court session is a crucial part of our mission. It brings justice closer to the grassroots, fosters legal understanding among citizens, and strengthens collaboration between the court and national judiciary,” Gonçalves said.

The session, convened under Article 26 of the court’s protocol, according to him, enables the court to sit outside its Abuja headquarters.

Gonçalves revealed that the court would adjudicate over 35 cases from 12 member states during the week-long session.

He added that the court sessions would address various matters including human rights breaches, administrative disputes, and regional governance issues.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, represented by the Attorney-General of the state, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN), welcomed the court, noting its role in demystifying justice for ordinary citizens.

”The ECOWAS Court’s external sessions do more than adjudicate. They demonstrate that every person has rights that cannot be taken away, be defended transparently and fairly in court,” the governor said.

In her speech, the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairperson of the ECOWAS Judicial Council, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, described the gathering as “a testament to the court’s dynamic commitment to accessibility, transparency, and regional solidarity in the service of justice.”

Kekere-Ekun highlighted four key dimensions of the initiative; expanding access to justice, promoting judicial cooperation, raising public awareness, and reinforcing institutional trust.

She also emphasised the importance of enforcement of the court’s judgments, urging member states to move from aspiration to implementation.

”The credibility of any judicial system rests not merely in the quality of its decisions but particularly in their faithful enforcement.

”Without enforcement, our treaties become mere words and our protocols idle promises,” she said.

Similarly, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, underscored the importance of collaboration between national and regional courts.

He assured that the state would continue to support the ECOWAS Court in overcoming enforcement challenges.

”As a pacesetter judiciary, we shall continue to support the search to uncover an effective and amiable solution,” he said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)