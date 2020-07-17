ECOWAS Court begins 2020 vacation, virtual registry to remain open

The of Justice began its annual on July 15 and will resume on Sept. 15, in accordance with Article 24 of its Rules.

The court disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

“Following the provisions of Article 3 of the newly adopted Practice Direction of the Court, the of the Court remains accessible to lawyers and litigants for electronic filing of legal documents.

“During the period of the , stakeholders can still file legal documents and communicate with the registry through the official email address of the registry: [email protected],” it said.

The Court adopted a new Practice Direction in May 2020 that allowed the use of Electronic Case Management System for electronic filing (e-filing) and Virtual Court Sessions as part of its response to the outbreak of the COVID-19.

The Direction set out the guidelines to be adopted for caseload management and was part of measures put in place by the Court to guarantee continued access to justice and ensure the expeditious disposal of cases, while minimizing the risk of transmission of COVID-19. (NAN)


