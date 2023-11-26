ECOWAS condemns plot to truncate peace in Sierra Leone

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has condemned the plot by some individuals to disturb the peace of Sierra Leonians.

The condemnation is contained in a statement issued by ECOWAS on Sunday in Abuja.

“The bloc has learnt, with utter disgust, a plot by certain individuals to aquire arms and disturb the peace and constitutional order in Sierra Leone.

“ECOWAS condemns this act and calls for the arrest and prosecution of everyone involved in the illegality.

“The bloc has always maintained its zero-tolerance for unconstitutional change of government.

“We want to reaffirm our commitment to supporting the government and the people of Sierra Leone’s quest to deepen democracy and good governance by consolidating peace and security so as to foster socio-economic development,” it stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Sierra Leonean government has declared a 24-hours nationwide curfew in a proactive step to ensure that the peace is not tampered with.

By Maureen Okon (NAN)

