Sunday, November 26, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectECOWAS condemns plot to truncate peace in Sierra Leone
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsProject

ECOWAS condemns plot to truncate peace in Sierra Leone

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
13

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has condemned the plot by some individuals to disturb the peace of Sierra Leonians.

The condemnation is contained in a statement issued by ECOWAS on Sunday in Abuja.

“The bloc has learnt, with utter disgust, a plot by certain individuals to aquire arms and disturb the peace and constitutional order in Sierra Leone.

“ECOWAS condemns this act and calls for the arrest and prosecution of everyone involved in the illegality.

“The bloc has always maintained its zero-tolerance for unconstitutional change of government.

“We want to reaffirm our commitment to supporting the government and the people of Sierra Leone’s quest to deepen democracy and good governance by consolidating peace and security so as to foster socio-economic development,” it stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Sierra Leonean  government has declared a 24-hours nationwide curfew in a proactive step to ensure that the peace is not tampered with.

By Maureen Okon (NAN)

Previous article
The Essential Atiku, By Paul Ibe
Next article
FCTA, NVMA to strengthen partnership on improved veterinary services – Official
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.