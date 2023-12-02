ECOWAS condemns disruption of constitutional order in Guinea Bissau

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Saturday condemned the violence that erupted in Guinea Bissau in the early hours of Friday.

The condemnation was contained in a statement issued by the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja.

It stated that the community learnt with deep preoccupation, the violence that erupted in Guinea Bissau in the early hours of Friday.

ECOWAS strongly condemns the violence and all attempts to disrupt the constitutional order and rule of law in Guinea Bissau.

ECOWAS further called for the arrest and persecution of the perpetrators of the incident in accordance with the law.

Also, ECOWAS expressed its full solidarity with the people of that country and the constitutional authority of Guinea Bissau.

By Maureen Okon (NAN)

