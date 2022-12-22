ECOWAS Commission condemns attempted Coup in the Gambia

By Lizzy Okoji

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has condemned the attempted but foiled Coup d’état in the Gambia on Dec. 21, reiterating that ECOWAS’ rejection of unconstitutional change of government.

The ECOWAS Commission, in a statement made available to journalists, said that it was solidly behind the democratically-elected government of the Gambia. commending the leadership and personnel of the Gambia security services for foiling the illegal plot.

The statement reads “The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has received with utter dismay and shock the news of an attempted coup in the Gambia.

“ECOWAS Commission strongly condemns the attempt to overthrow the democratically-elected government of the Gambia and underscores ECOWAS total rejection of all unconstitutional change of government in any member State.’

“ECOWAS Commission salutes the leadership and personnel of the Gambia security services for their adherence to their constitutional role and for foiling this illegal plot.

“ECOWAS Commission stands firmly by the democratically-elected government of the Gambia and once again reiterates its total condemnation of the attempted coup plot.

A statement from the Gambian Government on Dec. 22, disclosed that the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) High Command, in a swift military operation conducted on Dec. 21, arrested four soldiers linked to the alleged coup plot.

According to the statement, the arrested soldiers are currently helping the Military Police with their investigations.

“The Gambia Government announces that intelligence reports have shown that some soldiers of the Gambian army were plotting to overthrow the democratically-elected Government of President Adama Barrow.

“The GAF High Command, in a swift military operation, conducted on Wednesday, arrested four soldiers linked to this alleged coup plot.

“Those arrested are Lance Corporal Sanna Fadera from the Gambia Navy as the alleged ring leader of the plot; Corporal Mbarra Touray from 1st Infantry Battalion, Yundum Barracks; Corporal Ebrahima Sanno from the Military Police, who is currently on study leave, and Sergeant Gibril Darboe from The Gambia Navy.

“The apprehended soldiers are currently helping the Military Police with their investigations.

“Meanwhile, the soldiers allegedly involved in the plot, either being pursued or on the run, are: Corporal Njie B from the State Guards Battalion; Warrant Officer Class 2 Jadama from The Gambia Navy and one Badjie from The Gambia Navy.

“First names of Jadama and Badjie are yet to be established.

“Investigations into this matter are continuing and members of the public would be accordingly informed of any developments as the situation unfolds.

Citizens, residents and members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps are urged to carry on with their normal activities as the situation is under total control and there is no need to panic,” the statement read.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ECOWAS Presidents in the just-concluded 62nd Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on Dec. 5 in Abuja, reiterated their commitment to prevent every form of unconstitutional change of government.

They pledged to address likely root causes of unconstitutional change of government in the region, especially tenure elongation of democratically-elected presidents. (NAN)