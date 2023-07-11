ECOWAS Chairmanship: Tinubu’s emergence will facilitate trade in W/Africa – NASME

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) on Tuesday congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The President and Chairman Governing Council of NASME, Dr Abdulrashid Yerima, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Tinubu’s emergence as ECOWAS Chairman would ensure policies that would promote economic activities in West Africa.

Tinubu emerged the Chairman of ECOWAS at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the bloc in Guinea Bissau.

“We will like to celebrate our president for his emergence as the ECOWAS Chairman.

“This will go a long way in helping the economies of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and facilitate the integration of economic activities in the region,’’ Yerima said.

He said that the success recorded so far by the Tinubu-led administration would also impact and aid trade integration to improve the economies of the West Africa region.

“This will thereby improve security, economies and the MSMEs.

“It will also improve trade because of the large size of the Nigerian market.

“So, it is a win-win for ECOWAS member states, for Nigeria and also for our MSMEs.

“It is a sign of greater things to come and improvement in businesses and will aid and enhance competitiveness among the MSMEs in West Africa and in Africa by extension.

“This will also aid trade facilitation, integration and harmonise our trade policies thereby improving the competitiveness of products and services in West Africa.

“It will also support and enhance the market access of MSMEs in West Africa,’’ he said.

Yerima said that NASME was working assiduously to ensure a hitch-free ECOWAS MSMEs Conference to promote the integration of ideas critical in moving the MSMEs sector forward.

He said that the conference scheduled for November in Abuja was in line with NASME’s commitment to empower youths and women.

According to him, empowering small businesses is essential for shaping the future of Nigeria.

“In line with our commitment to youths and Women empowerment, NASME will organise the ECOWAS MSME Conference in November 2023 in collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission.

“Others supporters are the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC).

“The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), the Organided Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), Bank of Industry (BOI), Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and other stakeholders.

“The initiative aims to provide support and opportunities for MSMEs in our country to thrive,’’ Yerima said.

He solicited strengthened collaboration among stakeholders to facilitate the rapid development of the MSMEs sector.

“Let us continue working together to empower and uplift our MSMEs, fostering an environment where they can thrive and contribute to the growth and prosperity of Nigeria.

“Together, we can build a brighter future for our country and ensure that the contributions of MSMEs are duly recognised and celebrated,’’ Yerima said. (NAN)

