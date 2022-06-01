ECOWAS appoints Oshodin as Youth Ambassador 

Celebrated Nigerian Poet, Godspower Oshodin has been appointed by West African (ECOWAS) Youth Council, as Youth Ambassador of the organisation.

This is contained in a letter to Oshodin by Mr Emmanuel Williams, President, ECOWAS Youth Council (EYC) on Tuesday in Abuja.I the letter the EYC described Oshodin, who is also a journalist and a PR Consultant as a very hard working man and diligence in the area of service to humanity.”

His commendable works as an advocate and relentless crusader of promoting entrepreneurship for African youths was laudable.”I am pleased to confirm that the board of the West African (ECOWAS) Youth Council on the recommendation of his young people has appointed you as a WESTAFRICA YOUTH AMBASSADOR.”Oshodin, is the author of globally acclaimed book titled, ” A poet who died by his poem,” a compilation of poem that speaks to multiple situation.The EYC said it is looking forward to his express positive impact to the organisation and region. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

