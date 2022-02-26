Economy:Buhari  reiterates FG’s commitment to partner with private sector

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the commitment of his administration in partnering with the private sector to move the Nigerian economy.



The president, represented by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Mr Niyi Adebayo, stated this on Saturday in Kaduna while declaring open, the 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair.



According to him, the theme of the fair, which is “Re-Strategizing Nigeria’s Economy for Global Competitiveness” aptly captures the country’s development priorities.



He said the recent COVID-19 Pandemic and its attendant effects on crude oil prices, foreign exchange and investment inflows, had shown that there was need to modify thinking on investment to guarantee Nigeria’s economic security.



“Our need to drive job-intensive economic growth means that we have to enable investment in areas with high potential for job creation and reducing the demand for foreign exchange,” he said.



He reiterated that government was focusing on resolving the challenges in the business environment.



According to him, various teams are implementing various initiatives and policies that address key areas of concern such as the need for modern infrastructure, power supply and good road network across the country, among other challenges.



The president commended KADCCIMA, for organizing the Fair, as well as Kaduna state Government, for being one of the most frequently mentioned destinations for investors.



In his remarks, President of KADCCIMA,Alhaji Suleiman Aliyu,

said choice of the theme for the Fair was anchored on the need to focus attention on the efforts of Nigerian Government in revamping the dwindling fortunes of the economy.



He stated that the Chamber found it compelling to

respond to the clarion call of the Federal Government by offering the Business Community and MDAs, a platform to exchange views and synergise.



According to him, the 43rd edition of Kaduna International Trade Fair, with its exhibition and flagship events, encapsulates all initiatives in this regard.



On his part, Governor of kaduna state, Malam Nasiru El-rufai, commended KADCCIMA for organising the annual event, which provided opportunities for participants to showcase their products to boost the economy.



He called on the participants to make the best use of the opportunities provided by the Fair.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

