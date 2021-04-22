An Ilorin based legal practitioner, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, has urged the Federal Government to exploit the abundant mineral resources to boost the country’s economy.Ahmed, who made the call in Ilorin on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the abundant resources were enough to rescue Nigeria’s economy.He said Nigeria is blessed with rich mineral resources which if properly tapped and utilised, could revive the country’s economy.“God gave us everything we need to survive as a nation. It is left for us to utilise it appropriately and get the best from it.“We are blessed with gold,

oil, natural gas, iron ore, tin ore, copper, uranium, mining chemical raw materials, metals, zinc and many others yet to be best utilised.“What else do we want God to do for us? Some countries out there don’t have half of what is deposited in Nigeria and they make use of it in best ways.“Government must hire the best brains and scientists needed to maximise the usage of these minerals. We don’t need to waste money inviting foreign experts.

We have them in our midst.“We have best geographers, archaeologists, geologists, engineers and historians in Nigeria. Let us give them chance and see what they are capable of.“The government needs to give them the necessary support. What we have is enough to survive as a nation and stabilise our economy,” he said.

The legal practitioner however advised government officials not to underrate the enormous mineral resources and raw materials deposited in Nigeria.He also urged governments at all levels to invest in mineral resources to help stabilise the fluctuating economy. (NAN)

