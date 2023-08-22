Economy: Expert tasks new Finance Minister to harmonise monetary, fiscal policies

By Ige Adekunle

Dr Samuel Nzekwe, a financial analyst, has advised the new Minister of Finance and Coordinating Economy, Wale Edun, to further harmonise the Monetary and Fiscal Policies, to revive the dwindling economy.

Nzekwe, a former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

NAN recalls that President Bola Tinubu on Monday, swore in a new cabinet of 45 ministers.

He said that the monetary and fiscal policies should go in harmony because harmonisation of these instruments had been difficult in the past years.

“There is the need to harmonize the two policies in order to known which area to focus because this also affects the interest rate,” he said.

The ex-ANAN President stressed the need to work together because there were no harmony between the two policies.

He appealed to the Federal Government to stimulate the productive sector of the economy by providing an enabling environment for the sector to thrive and produce goods for exportation.to generate foreign exchange.

Nzekwe noted that the country was currently producing marginally, adding that this is not good for a country that wants to achieve sustainable economic growth.

“There is the need for the nation to produce because there is no country that could stand without producing.

Nzekwe said that the only way to bring down the nation’s inflation rate was for the country to be producing.

He emphasized the need for the federal government to brief Nigerians to enable know where they are going. (NAN)

