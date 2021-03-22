Economist urges FG to tackle insecurity for investments to thrive 

March 22, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



An Economist, Dr Tunde Adeoye, has urged the Federal to urgently address the issue of insecurity in order to open up the country for direct investments.


Adeoye, also a Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics, University of Lagos, made the plea in an interview the news Agency of (NAN) on Monday in Ota.


He said that the state of the economy required deliberate policy initiatives to stamp out insecurity and attract investments.


“The country is not attractive to investors because of the of insecurity in some parts.


the activities of bandits, kidnappers and insurgents, is difficult for investors to move into the country.


“The few investors that have remained in the country operating optimally; they are operating in fear; the business climate repair,” Adeoye said.


The economist said that the panacea to the declining investment climate in the country was to bring an end to insecurity.


“The situation has led to poverty, loss of jobs and other adverse effects; so the Federal has to urgently take the right steps.


“If the investment climate becomes inviting, jobs will be created, poverty and hunger will reduce.


“The has to take this bold step to also cushion the effects of the outbreak of COVID-19 on the people,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,