Economist urges FG to reduce cost of governance

Osabuhien, who was a former Head of Economics Department, Covenant University, Ota, gave the advice on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ogun.
According to him, the nation cannot be doing the same thing the same way and expect a better result.
“If the government revenues decline, we expect the government’s expenditures to reduce by way of cutting down excess wastage.
Osabuhien said that the level of borrowing was rising and this may take the country back to another debt crises.
Osabuhien called on the Federal Government to take into consideration infrastructure development such as road network, stable power supply and adequate security, to boost the economy in 2021.
The don described taxation as an alternative means of generating more revenue for the government in the phase of the dwindling oil prices in the international market.
The economist said that government could collect taxes from only those in the productive sector.
