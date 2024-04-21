Economist advocates PPP to address infrastructure deficit 

Prof. Evans Osabuohien, an economist, has emphasised the need for Federal Government to adopt Public -Private Partnership (PPP) to tackle the country ‘s infrastructure deficit.

Osabuohien, who is also Head of Economics Department, Covenant University, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota, Ogun, that governments alone could not provide all needed infrastructure across the country.

He noted that the Federal Government had limited resources to meet or provide critical infrastructure that would galvanize the economy.

“There is the need for Federal Government to make concerted efforts in building confidence of the private sector and Nigerians in Diaspora, through transparency in running of governance.” the economist said.

Osabuohien emphasised the need for the Federal Government to urgently address infrastructure deficit like roads, railway system, among others, to attract foreign investors into the country.

He said the foreign investors would help to generate employment opportunities for teeming youths as the government alone did not have the capacity to provide adequate jobs for people. (www.nannews.ng)

By Ige Adekunle