Economist advises Kwara Govt on re-evaluation of budget processing

An economist, Prof. Gafar Ijaiya, on Saturday, advised the Kwara Government to re-evaluate its budget processing in order to achieve its monetary and fiscal policy.

Ijaiya, the Director, Ilorin Business School (IBS), University of Ilorin, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Ilorin.

According to him, the Kwara government is adopting the same parameters as the Federal Government in processing its budget.

“It is unfortunate because the state does not share the same peculiarities and challenges as the Federal Government.

“What each state has in terms of resources should be the basis of the parameter used.’’

The don said that budgets often fail in states in Nigeria due to their concentration on national budgets without looking at peculiarities of individual state or local government budgets.

“The local government which is supposed to be the closest to the grassroots has collapsed, and this is why problems such as banditry and terrorism abound,” Ijaiya said.

He advised states to also domesticate Federal Government programmes so that there could be uniform development across the country. (NAN)