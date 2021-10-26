Economic Summit: Lalong says inclusive governance critical to peace, development

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has stressed that inclusive governance is critical to peace and development across the nation.

The governor stated this during his contribution as a panelist on the topic: ‘Removing the Binding Constraints to Security : The Subnational Perspective ‘ at the 27th National Economic Summit, on Tuesday at Nicon Hilton Abuja.

He said the Plateau State Peace Building Agency (PSPBA) established to mitigate violent crisis in the state, involved critical stakeholders such as youth, women and religious groups and Civil Society Organisations among others, to effectively discharge its duties .

“The Peace Building Agency for six years has implemented a template to mitigate violent conflict in out state .

“We also introduced community policing and involved community members and traditional leaders in the process, ” he said.

He recommended that all states should adopt a model that would address their peculiar security challenges of saying “No security , no development”.

He said that the Plateau government established PSPBA and inter-religious council, as approaches of addressing different dimensions of crisis and to build social cohesion amongst various groups in the state .

“For religious crisis, the council helps in mitigating it, while for ethnic issues the traditional leaders are key to handle it,” he said .

He said the manpower of the police force was not commensurate to the population of Nigeria , noting that security agencies were underfunded and their personnel required motivation to optimally perform their duties .

Also speaking as a panelist, the Governor of Imo, Hope Uzodinma, represented by his Deputy, Placid Njoku, also said that communities should be involved in building sustainable peace , especially trusted and reliable community leaders.

The moderator of the session, Dr Tayo Aduloju, said that the security architecture of Nigeria , required conflict sensitive policies and collaborative framework for its efficiency.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the theme of the 27th National Economic Summit is ‘Securing Our Future: The Fierce Urgency of Now”. (NAN)

