Economic hardship:: Gov Zulum declares 1 day prayer session

Gov. Babagana Zulum has urged citizens of the state to fast and offer special prayers on Monday as done in the past for divine intervention over the current hardship caused by inflation.

Zulum in his broadcast to the people of the state implored traditional rulers, clerics and citizens to observe a one day voluntary fast on Monday for peace, prosperity and the development of the state.

“I am deeply troubled by the recent hardships faced by our citizens, particularly the high cost of food items.

“I understand the burden that this places on families and individuals, and I want to assure you that we are taking decisive steps to alleviate this issue.

Our government is focusing on reviving agriculture in the state, intending to increase food production and reduce our reliance on food palliative.

“We are investing in modern farming techniques, providing support to local farmers, and creating incentives for agricultural innovation. By doing so, we hope to not only lower the cost of food items but also to create sustainable livelihoods for our people,” Zulum said.

He commended the Federal Government for its sustained support in the fight against insurgency and the development of our state.

The governor also expressed my gratitude to security forces and volunteers for the sacrifices they are making to safeguard lives in the state and create a peaceful society for prosperity and development.

He said that his administration was engaged with stakeholders particularly those in the business of essential commodities that include all forms of grains and building materials and had taken far-reaching decisions to mitigate the rising cost of the essential goods.

“In addition to our efforts in agriculture, we are also working on increasing the distribution of palliatives especially for residents in Maiduguri Metropolitan and Jere.

“As your Governor I want to assure you that we will continue to improve healthcare service delivery, education and water supply,” Zulum said.

He lamented the recent incidents mines on major roads in the state, adding that those engaged in the dastardly to sabotage government would not succeed.

“I want to assure you that we are working tirelessly with security forces to rid our roads of these deadly devices and to ensure the safety of all those who travel within our state.

“I believe there are forces behind sabotaging the gains recorded so far. However, we are working to ensure the perpetrators are fished out and dealt with accordingly,” Zulum said. (NAN)

By Yakubu Uba