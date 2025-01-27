Economic, environmental challenges to dominate discussions at 5th Lake Chad Governors’ Forum – Official  Forum

The organisers of the 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum on Monday announced that economic and environmental challenges as well as recovery and sustainable development

By Hamza Suleiman

The organisers of the 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum on Monday announced that economic and environmental challenges as well as recovery and sustainable development would dominate high-level discussions at the long-week event.

Alhaji Baba Malam-Wali, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) of Yobe and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum said at a news conference in MaiMaiduguri.

He, however, reaffirmed the commitment of Yobe government to ensuring a successful and impactful event.

Malam-Wali said the forum was out to address multifaceted challenges, particularly stabilisation, recovery, and resilience in the Lake Chad Basin region.

“The LOC, in collaboration with the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and other partners, has worked diligently to coordinate all aspects of the forum,” Malam-Wali said.

He said adequate preparation had been made on logistics, security, health services, communication, and cultural events.

“All venues, including conference halls and accommodation facilities, have been prepared to international standards to ensure the comfort and convenience of participants.

“Robust security measures, including 24 hour surveillance and access control, are in place to guarantee the safety of all attendees,” he added.

Malam-Wali also a fully equipped health clinic and emergency ambulance services would be available throughout the event, with the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital serving as a referral centre for advanced care.

According to him, the forum is expected to attract over 1,000 participants, including governors, policymakers, traditional leaders, development partners, civil society organisations, and media representatives from Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria.

Malam-Wali said that the theme of the forum is “Rebuilding the Lake Chad Basin: Consolidating Gains, Commitment to Peace, Cross-Border Cooperation, Security, and Sustainable Development.”

He said that the foundational discussions on security, climate challenges, and updates on the Regional Strategy for Stabilisation, Recovery, and Resilience (RSSRR).

“On the day 2, sectoral and diplomatic discussions on food security, humanitarian aid, transitional justice, and pathways for durable solutions for displaced populations while day 3 will focused on a closed -door deliberations among governors, culminating in the presentation of outcomes and the official handover of the forum’s chairmanship.

“A gala dinner and cultural night will celebrate the region’s diversity and achievements, with remarks by dignitaries and a formal conclusion of the forum’s proceedings.

Malam-Wali praised the Federal Government, development partners, and regional leaders for their unwavering support and commitment to addressing the region’s challenges.

“We urge all stakeholders to renew their dedication to the Nigerian Strategy for Stabilisation, Recovery, and Resilience, ensuring the forum leads to impactful and sustainable outcomes,” he said.

Also speaking on behalf of the LCBC, Hycinth Banseka, Technical Director of the commission, said the forum would provide a unique platform for governors and stakeholders to share experiences, foster collaboration, and address regional challenges.

“This forum is fundamentally a space for governors to discuss solutions to cross-border challenges, including security, climate change, and sustainable development.

“A notable change this year is the inclusion of pre-forum consultations for civil society, traditional leaders, youths and women’s groups to ensure their voices are heard while maintaining the forum’s primary focus on the governors,” Banseka said.

He, however, commended the Lake Chad governors’ forum on the significant progress made in fostering cross-border security and development during the year under review.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum was organised in partnership with the LCBC, UNDP, African Union, and other technical partners. (NAN)