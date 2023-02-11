Economic crisis will not last forever – Cleric tells Nigerians

By Toba Ajayi

Mr Joshua Olorunfemi of Christ Reign Church, Ilorin, has declared that the ongoing economic crisis in the country would soon dissappear.

Olorunfemi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Saturday that the current economic situation in the country would not last forever.

He urged the public to be prayerful and not be discouraged as everything would go on smoothly as expected.

“The hardship is biting hard at the moment, but everything will soon dissappear. Let us keep praying and believe in Almighty God for divine mercy from the above.

“This is not time to quit trying. We need to endure and believe everything will soon come good for Nigeria.

“There is light after the tunnel. We will all have cause to laugh last. This is just a trying time for everybody,” he said.

The cleric, however, called on religious leaders not to relent and continue to pray for Nigeria as a country.

He also appealed to the leaders to act fast by saving the country from recession and not allow politics to ruin their plan. (NAN)