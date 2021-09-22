Economic activities return fully to Anambra – Commissioner

The Anambra Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Mr Uchenna Okafor, said that economic activities have returned fully in the State following strategic policy of the state government.

Okafor made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday.

Okafor said that the government applied a levy reduction policy to tricycle and Okada operators to cushion negative effects of the Sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The commissioner said that tricycle operators now pay N250 as levy against N350 while motorcycle operators pay N200 as against N100.

“This consolidated reduced levy has economically cushioned the harsh effect of the illegal sit-at-home order introduced by IPOB in the state.

“The people of Anambra are mostly business people who depend on their daily sales to feed their families, so staying back at home for the days it was observed is difficult for most families.

“Government, through the leadership of the markets and transport systems, agreed on a levy reduction to enable people come out for their legitimate businesses,” he said.

Okafor said that the action of the IPOB almost crippled the economy of the state, with millions of naira lost on each sit-at-home exercise observed.

“We have 63 major markets in the state which pays in Internally Generate Revenue to the government coffers and over 200 other local markets across the state.”

Okafor said that banks and offices are now fully opened, visible economic activities ongoing and commuters are traveling freely without fear of molestation.

Okafor reassured traders and members of the public of the government readiness to sustain all security outlets in the markets against any treat to their safety.

He urged the people to continue to support the government for continued development and urged the people to observed COVID-19 precautionary measures in all the markets. (NAN)

