Ecological office spends N2b on 291 projects in 6 years – Official

The Ecological Project Office (EPO), on Wednesday said it spent about N2.8 billion in intervention on 291 projects from May 2015 to Nov. 2021, in the country.

Dr Habiba Lawal, Permanent Secretary of the office, disclosed this at the annual media interactive session organised by the office in Abuja.

Lawal said that the office required about N3.096 trillion for implementation of 2,165 projects, as at Nov. 29, 2021.

According to her, our challenge remains funding arising from many other agencies drawing from the one per cent of the Federal Government share of ecological fund.

“Due to this funding challenge, it has been difficult to address a huge databank of project requests received from all stakeholders that cut across the six geopolitical zones.

“However, as at today, we have between May 29, 2015 and Nov. 29, 2021 a total of 291 projects awarded, while 253 projects have been completed.

“The number of ongoing projects stands at 38, while 19 new projects are undergoing procurement. Meanwhile, we have a total of 2,165 requests for intervention requiring N3.096 trillion as at Nov. 2021.

“Notwithstanding, the office remains resolute and committed towards addressing the numerous ecological challenges across the country.

“It is our hope that as funding improves; we will be able to respond to the ecological challenges of many communities,’’ she said.

Lawal said that the office has put some strategies to quicken response and intervention to ecological challenges as such would ensure that every geo-political zone is captured in the approval of projects by President Muhammadu Buhari.

She, however, appreciated all the stakeholders, contractors, consultants, benefiting communities, institutions, the media and the public for their immense support in ensuring that the projects are implemented.

Mr David Haruna, Director, Special Duties, said that the office deploys resources to address deserving, critical and urgent ecological problems in the country.

“It is equally important to note that ecological challenges confronting the country are enormous when compared with available resources.



“It, therefore, implies that multiple strategies and approaches are required in dealing with the challenges,’’ Haruna said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...