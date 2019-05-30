ECN to review national energy policy – DG

By Matthew Abi

The Director General of Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Prof. Eli Jidere Bala says his commission is initiating the review of the National Energy Policy.

He stated this at the experts peer review workshop for the rapid assessment and gap analysis of the National Energy Policy Thursday in Abuja.

He recalled that despite the commencement and the operation of the Energy Commission of Nigeria in 1989, there was no integrated national document referred to as the national energy policy as it exists in some sub-sectoral polices like that of the petroleum, electricity and coal among others.

According to him, to achieve the review of the policy, it requires strong cross – sectional cooperation amongst stakeholders in the energy sector.

“The overall objective of the review is to get the energy policy supportive and to bring it up to the speed with government’s economic and social policies as well as international best practices.

“All participants at this workshop are expected at the end, to be able to identify any obsolete policy statements, objectives and strategies in the NEP document and make appropriate recommendations,” Prof. Bala said.

He also charged them to update data and information in the policy document as well as ensure that the policy was also gender sensitive.



