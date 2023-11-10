ECM: Ministry of Defence inaugurates project management team

By Deborah Coker (08035927476

The Ministry of Difference has inaugurated a Project Management Team to drive its Enterprise Content Management (ECM).

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Ibrahim Kana, while inaugurating the team, said that the ECM solution would be driven by ICT and would enhance efficient and effective performance in public services.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday by Mr Henshaw Ogubike,

Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry.

The permanent secretary explained that the programme would enhance citizens’ participation and promote evidence-based decision-making which would improve better services and governance.

According to him, funding and provision of computers for the programme will not be a problem.

He, however, called on change of value for digitalisation, pointing out that the process was innovation and not invention.

“It is innovation and not invention; go and learn from those ministries that are ahead of us in the Ministry of Defence,” he charged the Staff.

He further called on the director, Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS) to give a timeline on achieving 100 percent of digitalisation, as he was committed to fund the process to full completion.

According to him, “I see no reason why the Ministry of Defence will not achieve 100 percent digitalisation.

“In defence ministry, we have constant power supply, good internet connectivity and as the permanent secretary, I am committed to funding the project,” he said.

Kana noted that he was one of the supporters of digitalisation which was an initiative of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

He added that the ongoing innovation of digitalisation of records would have been done more than 20 years ago, but for some setbacks.

He said that his aspiration was to bequeath to the nation a more effective and efficient civil service that was technologically inclined.

“When I became Permanent Secretary and posted to the Ministry of Defence, my priority was to turn the record process of the ministry from paper to digital format.

“This sensitisation programme is therefore apt and timely because it is not a matter of choice but a must.

“Because the sensitisation programme is very important, that’s why I have to personally come and join you all, this shows how important it is to me,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlight of the programme was paper presentation on FCSSIP, ECM Solutions by officers from the OHCSF.

NAN also reports that the inauguration of the team, and sensitisation/awareness programme on ECM Solution was for directors and deputy directors of the ministry in Abuja. NAN)

