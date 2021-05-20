Ebubeagu, a security outfit in Ebonyi, says it will discharge its mandate according to the rule of engagement by protecting law-abiding residents of the state.



Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the Commissioner for Border Peace and Internal Security, which coordinates the outfit, said this on Thursday during an interactive session with newsmen in Abakaliki.



Okoro-Emegha was reacting to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s allegation that the outfit was hounding its members in the state.



He urged the public to discountenance such an allegation.



According to him, Ebubeagu goes after hoodlums and criminals terrorising the state and giving its citizens troubled times.



“We ensure that the lives and property of all citizens, including those of the opposition parties in the state, are protected.



“We advise the public to report acts of misconduct from members of the outfit to appropriate quarters for due disciplinary measures,” the commissioner said.



He further said the outfit was backed by relevant laws of the state and is presently operational in Abakaliki, the state capital, with 150 operatives.



“Our personnel in Abakaliki are presently undergoing training from relevant security agencies.



“The list of personnel for the 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state is being compiled and we are going to commence the recruitment soon,” he said.



Okoro-Emegha said that government was justified in querying some of its officials in charge of the LGAs, over the recent burning of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in Ezza North and Ebonyi council areas.



“The affected officials were expected to maintain synergy with the neighbourhood security watch outfits and local vigilantes in their areas to ensure adequate security.



“Government has not disbanded such outfits and the officials are expected to be proactive in protecting lives and property in their areas,” he said.



Okoro-Emegha, who is also the Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state, warned that the outfit would not allow anyone to cause crises in the state under the guise of opposition.



“Most members of the opposition have not visited their areas to ascertain the security situation but only heighten tension in the state through their utterances and actions,” he said. (NAN)

