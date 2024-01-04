Ebonyi workers call for review of civil servants’ salaries

A cross-section of workers in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi capital, have called on the Federal and State governments to review salaries of Civil Servants.

Some citizens made this known on Wednesday, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

They said that the review and revamping of sectors would help address the economic challenges in the country.

Mr Kenneth Usulor, a Civil Servant and Resident of Abakaliki, said that there was the need to improve the pay and allowances of workers to encourage their efforts.

He said, “reviewing salaries and other welfare of the work force means a lot to them, the system, productivity and development.

Mrs Judith Eze, also a civil servant, recommended that the review would drive behaviorial change and youth restiveness.

Another civil servant, Mr Stanley Uguru, added that empowerment of youth would also reduce social vices among them.

“Engagements of youth will promote peace and development in the country,” Uguru added.

A Businessman, Mr Denis Eze, called for the revitalisation of the commerce and industry sector, saying this would help small businesses thrive and grow.

Eze bemoaned the rate at which businesses were closing shop and moving out of the country due to outrageous taxations.

“There is need to urgently address the multiple taxation witnessed in the state and other parts of the country,” Eze said.(NAN)

By Uchenna Ugwu

