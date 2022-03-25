Ebonyi: Umahi still in charge – Commissioner

By Aderogba George

Chief Oluchukwu Ukie Ezeali, the Ebonyi Commissioner for Business Development, says Gov. David Umahi is still in charge and running the affairs of the state to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

Ezeali made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, negative media reports about Ebonyi in the last two weeks have left a lot of people misinformed, uninformed and confused.

“However, it is fair to state the facts for the benefit of the people of Ebonyi both at home and in diaspora.

“Gov. David Umahi remains the Executive Governor of Ebonyi, having successfully appealed the ruling of Justice Inyang Ekwo and obtained a Stay of Execution Order from the Appeal Court, which is a higher court than the Federal High Court where the initial ruling was passed.

“With the intervention of the Appeal Court, we are confident that justice will be served according to the dictates of the Nigerian Constitution that not only allows the governor to defect to another party, but also guarantees his immunity.

“Umahi remains focused on delivering on his electoral promises, surpassing expectations. He is a workaholic, whose multi-tasking skills ensure that all projects receive his astute and thorough attention.

“All machineries of government are functioning optimally and this challenge has further spurred the Governor on to developmental actions; to the utter consternation of his detractors,” Ezeali stressed.

He further explained that the only way Umahi knows how to respond to criticism is to prove critics wrong with the quality of his deliverables in office.

He said that the Ebonyi International Airport is being constructed according to plan, expected timelines are being met and the completion is in sight.

“The governor has lifted ban on political activities in preparation for the 2023 Elections.

“He is committed to midwifing a transition programme that will give the people of Ebonyi, especially those within the ruling APC, the needed support and environment to actualise their ambition at all levels of government.

“With the APC National Convention coming on Saturday, the Ebonyi APC is a united and formidable body under the leadership of Gov. Umahi and it remains the party of the people of Ebonyi.

“Umahi ran for Governor as an unopposed candidate and therefore, cannot be displaced for a non-existent contender to inherit his votes.

“Should there be a need for INEC to organise another election, we all know who has always won and will always win, that is David Nweze Umahi,” Ezeali said.

According to him, Umahi remains the best candidate in the race for Nigerian Presidency in 2023.

He added that the unrest felt in all the political camps across the country was because Umahi as the most credible and competent candidate has availed himself for the office of president.

He added that, “If you have followed this man’s story, you will understand that he travels these familiar routes to greatness”. (NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

