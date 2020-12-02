Ebonyi: Umahi sacks appointees from Ivo LGA

Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi has sacked all Senior Technical Assistants (STAs) and Technical Assistants (TAs) from Ivo local government area of the state.

The sack is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, released on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

According to the statement, the action is in keeping with government’s policy on inclusiveness.

Other appointees affected in the latest action were Liaison Officers and Management Committee members of the three Development Centres from the LGA.