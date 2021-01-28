Ebonyi to launch rabies campaign for 2021

The Ebonyi Animal-Mediated Rabies Control Programme (EBARAP) Committee says plans have been concluded for the launch of its rabies campaign.

The organisation’s Chairman, Dr Nwenyi Okoro, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Thursday that the exercise would begin in February.

Okoro said in preparedness for the exercise, advocacy visit would be paid to traditional leaders to get support of stakeholders at the community and Local Government (LG) levels.