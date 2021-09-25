Ebonyi to immortalise its fallen commissioner, says Umahi

The Government of Ebonyi State says it ill immortalise its fallen Pioneer Commissioner for Infrastructural Development and Concession, Mr Fidelis Nweze, who died on June 22 at the Turkish Hospital, Abuja.

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi gave this indication on Friday during a Special Executive Council Valedictory Session in honour of Nweze at the New Executive Chamber in Abakaliki.

He said that Nweze is an irrecoverable loss to the development of Ebonyi and would be immortalised on merit and because of his hardwork to the growth and development of the state and humanity.

Umahi described late Nweze as an irreplaceable seasoned engineer, a hard worker with confident in all his assignments and projects in the state.

“Great supporter of progress of the state, selfless to duty, it had being difficult to get engineers to replace Nweze.

“We are losing our cream of engineers with no replacement, this reminds me of late Uchechi Okah, former Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development,” he said.

The governor disclosed that Nweze would be honoured after completion of the twin airport flyovers in the state.

“The twin airport flyover will be completed in 2021 and shall be named Engr Fidelis Nweze Kings flyover airport junction,” Umahi said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nweze was also the former Commissioner for Works and Transport. He was involved in an auto crash along the Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway. (NAN)

