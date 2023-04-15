Ebonyi supplementary poll: Officials, electoral materials arrive in polling units simultaneously

By Uchenna Ugwu

INEC officials and election materials arrived in six polling units, in seven LGAs of Ebonyi state simultaneously for supplementary polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise also involved presence of various security agencies, positioned in locations and areas of the polls.

INEC declared the elections inconclusive in the areas due to violence and irregularities.

The exercise was conducted at Abakaliki and Ikwo North State constituencies, Afikpo north west state constituency, Ezza South constituency, Afikpo South-east constituency and Ezza-north /Ishielu Federal Constituency for House of Representatives in Oriuzor Ezza North.

Presiding Officer, Mr Sunday Orefi, at polling unit 011, Azumiri Azugwu Ward, Ebonyi State University Primary School 2, confirmed that materials and security agencies arrived early at 8:30 a.m.

Orefi added that accreditation and voting also commenced simultaneously.

“The exercise has being peaceful and electorate are being captured for accreditation to vote.(NAN)