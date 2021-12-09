Ebonyi State makes NECO examinations compulsory for all secondary schools

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

All Examinations conducted by the National Examinations Council, NECO, are now compulsory for all Secondary Schools in Ebonyi State.

The State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi gave the approval following a request made to that effect by the Registrar of NECO prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi during a courtesy visit to the governor in Abakaliki on Thursday.

Newsdiaryonline gathered that the examinations involved are the National Common Entrance Examination,NCEE, Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, and the Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE.

The governor commended NECO for playing an important role in the educational development of the country, and assured the Council that the Ebonyi State Government will continue to support NECO to enable her deliver on it’s mandate.

Wushishi had earlier commended the state government for it’s positive disposition to the Council.

He commended the state for registering the highest number of candidates in the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, in the country.

He explained that NECO being the only national indigenous examination body in the country deserves the support of all stakeholders.

