Ebonyi State Govt dismisses BudgiT’s financial report

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Ebonyi state government has dismissed recent financial report released by BudgiT placing Ebonyi among states owing salaries for six months.

This was made known in a statement signed by the SA to Ebonyi State Goveenor on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko made available to Newsdiaryonline.

Oko said,”The attention of Ebonyi State government has been drawn to a report recently released by BudgiT, an otherwise reputable financial rating agency, placing Ebonyi among states owing salaries for six months.

“Without attempting to impugn on the integrity of the organisation, we wish to state categorically, that the report is outrightly false, and contradicts all verifiable facts and empirical indices in the state.

“It is on record that the present administration in Ebonyi State under Engr. David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, Fnate, from its inception, has never owed salaries of workers even for one month.

“As a matter of fact, workers salaries have always been paid on or before 24th of every month up till July, 2022.

“We hereby urge BidgiT to specify their source or remove Ebonyi state from the report as it has no business there. Curiously, all efforts to reach the organization through their advertised phone numbers have proved abortive as they are perpetually switched off.

“Meanwhile, the supposed source for Ebonyi indices have denied sending such a report.”

He advised BudgiT and other such organizations to always verify their facts properly before releasing statistics to the public, as incorrect reports are capable of diminishing their respect and integrity.

“For the avoidance of doubt, BidgiT is advised to seek verification from the appropriate Government Ministries, Agencies and Departments in the State, including speaking with the Civil servants.

“We cannot be deterred from delivering quality governance to our people while ensuring the best welfare for our workers,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

