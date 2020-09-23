Ebonyi road accident: 3 more bodies recovered from river – Police

The Police Command in Ebonyi says three more corpses have been recovered from the Akaeze-Ukwu river, where a Mercedes 608-model bus plunged into the river on Sept. 18.

This brings the total of deaths in the accident to 22.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at Akaeze Ukwu community in Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

The 32-passenger bus was returning from a funeral in Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state to Enugu State when the accident occurred.