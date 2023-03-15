Ebonyi residents urge FG, CBN to increase naira supply to reduce hardship

By uchenna Ugwu

Abakaliki residents have appealed to the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to increase the supply of the old and new naira notes in circulation.

The people made the appeal on Wednesday in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

They said that increasing the supply of the naira notes would help to reduce the economic hardship caused by the naira redesign.

A civil servant, Mrs Jacinta Aja, further urged security agencies to enforce the acceptability of the old naira notes, in line with the Supreme Court order and CBN directive.

“Making the naira notes avaliable and acceptable to people and by the people needs intensive efforts by authorities.

“The rejection of the naira notes was nobody’s fault but we should help ourselves since the authorities have spoken on the development,” Aja said.

Another civil servant, Mr Uchenna Udenta, advised CBN to embark on

the sensitisation of the public in markets, churches, schools and other public places in the rural and urban areas.

“This is to reduce the challenges associated with the acceptability of the old naira notes,” Aja said.

Mr Ifesinachi Uguru and Mrs Pauline Ogali, both residents, said that the present economic difficulties made it necessary for CBN to urgently intervene to alleviate the problem.

Mr Titus Nwali charged CBN to move into the communities to change the people’s perception about its demonitisation policy. (NAN