Ebonyi residents commend supreme court, want FG to release naira notes to reduce suffering

By Uchenna Ugwu

A cross-section of Abakaliki residents have expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court ruling, ordering that the old N200, N500, N1,000 notes, remain in circulation till December 31, 2023.

The people, who spoke in different interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, commended the directive.

NAN reports that the apex court also nullified the Federal Government’s naira redesign policy, declaring it as an affront to the 1999 Constitution.

Mr Edward Abah, a Political Analyst, called on the Federal Government and authorities of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make the order a reality to reduce sufferings in the country, saying that the implementation of both the old and new naira notes to be in circulation would go long way.

“CBN needs to also make statements on the development to inform people better,” Abah said.

Mr Willison Okereke, a Civil Servant, appealed to CBN to implement the order for better standard of living.

Okereke urged the CBN to educate the general public to accept the order.

Mrs Amaka Anikwe, a business merchant, said the difficulty associated with scarcity and limited resources was frustrating.

According to Anikwe, some businesses had suffered lack of money to make purchases and transactions.

She noted that the limited and scarcity of the new and old naira notes was affecting the country’s economy.

“Let the order of the supreme court be made a reality and also the financial institution should make proper enlightenment for people to accept the notes,” Anikwe said.

Mr Sylvester Madu, a Political analyst, said although the cashless policy introduced recently by CBN had played a significant part during the Feb. 25 elections, he is worried over the suffering of the masses from the policy.

Madu said that the level of vote buying was reduced drastically by the development. (NAN)