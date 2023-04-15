Ebonyi Rerun: Council boss urges candidates, supporters to imbibe spirit of sportsmanship

By Uchenna Ugwu

Mr Stephen Nwaogba, the Chairman of Abakaliki Local Government of Ebonyi, has urged candidates contesting in the rerun election of the council area to imbibe the spirit of spotmanship for development.

Nwaogba made the remarks on Saturday during rerun elections of Abakaliki North State Constituency.

INEC declared the elections inconclusive in the area due to violence and irregularities.

NAN reports that the rerun was conducted at Abakaliki North, State Constituency, Igweorie Open Space I, Ebonyi State University (EBSU) guest house II; EBSU Primary School A, EBSU Primary School B, Ach Juncton by Udemezue and EDDC Frontage polling units.

The council boss advised them to embrace winner and each other to move the state forward.

He also urged the supporter of various political parties in the state to do same for continuous peace.

He, however, described the election of the six polling units as peaceful and ongoing simultaneously.

“At the end, a winner must emerge. Those who will not make it should embrace each other for continuous development and peace.

“The election was referred as rerun due to irregularities in the six polling units,” Nwaogba said.

He further commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for the performance of BVAS machines.

He also appreciated the security agencies’ efforts to ensure peace and order.

The Presiding Officer, Mr Lazarus Ogbodo, at EBSU guest house 11 005, said registered Voters were about 900.

Another presiding officer, Mr Paul Oketa, of polling unit 019 Azumiri Azugwu Ward has about 639 registered voters.

Oketa said the BVAS was functional and the exercise was peaceful.

NAN observed that the election was, however, marred by voter apathy. (NAN)