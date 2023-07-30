Ebonyi Reps member urges organised labour to shelve proposed strike

By Chukwuemeka Opara

The Member Representing Ikwo/Ezza-South federal constituency at the National Assembly, Chief Chinedu Ogah, has urged the organised labour to shelve its proposed nationwide strike fixed for Aug. 2.

Ogah made the call on Sunday in Abakaliki while speaking with newsmen, noting that the strike will increase the difficulties occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The lawmaker suggested that instead of the strike, organised labour should embrace dialogue in airing its grievances in the national interest.

“The proposed strike will cause more problems for Nigerians and raise issues such as the no work, no pay policy.

“President Bola Tinubu listens to the yearnings of the masses as dialogue will help the NLC achieve its objectives.

“The present Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, oversaw negotiations with labour as the House of Representatives Speaker and should be trusted to deliver presently,” he said.

He appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the present administration as they would soon witness the gains of the subsidy removal.

“We see for instance, where only five out 10 quoted vessels with fuel are seen and proceeds from the rest go into private pockets.

“The National Assembly members who investigated the subsidy issue recommended its removal because it was a windpipe to enrich few individuals,” he said.

Ogah noted that the federal government was already investing proceeds effectively with positive results being witnessed.

“The country’s foreign reserves have increased tremendously while enough funds have been allocated to the three tiers of government.

“Nigerians should pray that the local government autonomy be implemented so that the rural dwellers will feel the impact of such funds.

“The local refineries are being reactivated as I visited the Port Harcourt refinery and saw work ongoing,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

