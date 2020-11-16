Ebonyi reiterates commitment to security of lives

The Ebonyi Government has reiterated its commitment to security of lives and property in the state, urging the public to disregard any fake news and security threat from hoodlums.

Mr Stanley Emegha, the State Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Monday.

NAN reports that many major roads on Monday in the capital city were blocked including Udensi-Kpirikpiri and Ogoja road to avoid vehicular movement around the old Government House and the Federal Medical Centre.

On why the roads were blocked, Emegha said that the state government on Sunday received a hint that some hoodlums had planned to invade the state, to attack government property, especially on Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital.