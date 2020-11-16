Ebonyi reiterates commitment to security of lives

The Ebonyi Government has reiterated its commitment to security of lives and property in the state, urging the public to disregard any fake news and security threat from hoodlums.
Mr Stanley Emegha, the State Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Monday.
NAN reports that many major roads on Monday in the capital city were blocked including Udensi-Kpirikpiri and Ogoja road to avoid vehicular movement around the old Government House and the Federal Medical Centre.
On why the roads were blocked, Emegha said that the state government on Sunday received a hint that some hoodlums had planned to invade the state, to attack government property, especially on Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital.
The commissioner explained that the road blocks were part of the security measures to ensure safer environment for the citizens.
“Yes, we got some information on Sunday that some hoodlums would be invading the state, especially the capital city to cause trouble. You know, we can’t take such for granted.
“We decided to mobilise security personnel at strategic points as preventive measures. We have been doing well in the area of security and we cannot fold our hands for hoodlums to take our state.
“On the information we got, the hoodlums said that they were coming to destroy the teaching hospital in order to reclaim corpses of their members they claimed were killed during the EndSARS protest in the state.
“I urge the general public to stay calm and continue to go about their normal business. For the threat, there are no cause for alarm.
“For now, we must obey the stop and search exercise by the security personnel. If they ask you to stop, you stop your car and allow them to search you,” the commissioner advised. (NAN)
