Ebonyi police confirm alleged murder of motorcyclist by suspected lunatic

Share the news













The Ebonyi Police Command has confirmed an alledged murder of a commercial motorcyclist in Abakiliki, Mr Elias Ofoke, by a man suspected to be mentally deranged .

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki, on Saturday that the incident happened at Udensi Bridge on September 18.

Odah said that an eyewitness told police that the suspect was attacked by some youths in the area, who beat him to a state of coma, over an undisclosed offence.

“We were told that the suspect was beaten by the youths until he became unconscious.

“Suddenly, he woke up and picked up a wooden plank that was used to beat him and began to walk down the street.

“On his way, he accosted an innocent unsuspecting motorcyclist, who pulled by the street to drop a passenger, and allegedly hit him in the head with the plank,” Odah said.

She said the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctor confirmed him dead.

She said that the suspect was receiving treatment at the police clinic, following the injury imflicted on him by his assailants.

“We are watching over him and investigation is ongoing to identify and arrest those youths,” Odah said.

She said that the remains of the motorcyclist had been deposited at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, mortuary.

Related