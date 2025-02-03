Ebonyi Police Command begins enforcement of Third-Party Vehicle Insurance

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Ebonyi, said it has commenced the enforcement of the mandatory Third-Party Motor Vehicle Insurance for vehicle owners which began on Feb 1.



By Christian Ogbonna

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Ebonyi, said it has commenced the enforcement of the mandatory Third-Party Motor Vehicle Insurance for vehicle owners which began on Feb 1.

SP Joshua Ukandu, Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Police Command in the state, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists on Sunday in Abakaliki.

Ukandu said that the move was in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

The statement quoted CP Adaku Uche-Anya, Commissioner of Po

lice in the state saying, that the officers and men of the Command had been advised to be firm, civil and courteous in their interactions with the public as they went about the enforcement.

Uche-Anya explained that the third-party vehicle insurance was a necessary component of valid vehicle documentation and must be renewed annually.

According to her, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the premium for a third-party vehicle insurance policy is ₦15,000 for private car owners, while the cost for commercial vehicles may vary depending on the type of vehicle.

“Vehicle owners in Ebonyi State are hereby advised to ensure they possess valid third-party vehicle insurance as part of their vehicle documents to avoid falling foul of the law.

*For further enquiries please contact the PPRO on 08032716251,” Uche-Anya added. (NAN)